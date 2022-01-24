BofA Securities slashes price target on Pfizer Inc. [PFE] – find out why.

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.95%. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Pfizer and OPKO Provide Update on the Biologics License Application for Somatrogon for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for somatrogon. Somatrogon is an investigational once-weekly long-acting recombinant human growth hormone for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in pediatric patients. Pfizer is evaluating the FDA’s comments and will work with the agency to determine an appropriate path forward.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005474/en/.

Over the last 12 months, PFE stock rose by 44.43%. The one-year Pfizer Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.16.

The market cap for the stock reached $303.38 billion, with 5.61 billion shares outstanding and 5.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.29M shares, PFE stock reached a trading volume of 40688613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $44 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $70, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.16 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.57, while it was recorded at 53.89 for the last single week of trading, and 45.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.21. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.67.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 8.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.26. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $88,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 19.50%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $193,811 million, or 67.60% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 459,942,303, which is approximately 0.82% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 410,828,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.69 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.77 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,447 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 182,581,849 shares. Additionally, 1,206 investors decreased positions by around 165,178,278 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 3,323,595,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,671,356,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 210 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,601,051 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 8,529,557 shares during the same period.