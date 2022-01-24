Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] gain 11.80% so far this year. What now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] loss -0.78% on the last trading session, reaching $3.82 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Banco Bradesco SA to Host Earnings Call.

Banco Bradesco SA (FRA:BREC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78189.

Banco Bradesco S.A. represents 9.69 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.01 billion with the latest information. BBD stock price has been found in the range of $3.80 to $3.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 38.73M shares, BBD reached a trading volume of 43436631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $5.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for BBD stock

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.53 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 4.24 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.86. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Total Capital for BBD is now -1.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.88. Additionally, BBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] managed to generate an average of $184,723 per employee.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

There are presently around $3,218 million, or 18.75% of BBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: ABRDN PLC with ownership of 89,847,291, which is approximately -1.882% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 74,819,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $285.81 million in BBD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $251.29 million in BBD stock with ownership of nearly -11.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 91,318,095 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 74,192,453 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 676,835,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 842,345,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,863,299 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 21,629,610 shares during the same period.