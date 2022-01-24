Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $210

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] slipped around -2.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $162.41 at the close of the session, down -1.28%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that S&P 500 Buybacks Set A Record High.

S&P 500 Q3 2021 buybacks were $234.6 billion, up 18.0% from Q2 2021, up 130.5% from Q3 2020, and up 5.2% from the prior Q4 2018 record of $223.0 billion.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) announced today preliminary S&P 500® stock buyback, or share repurchases, data for Q3 2021.

Apple Inc. stock is now -8.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAPL Stock saw the intraday high of $166.33 and lowest of $162.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 182.94, which means current price is +0.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 92.57M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 121104223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $180.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $180 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $164 to $200, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on AAPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 4.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 34.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has AAPL stock performed recently?

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.68. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.62 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.31, while it was recorded at 167.20 for the last single week of trading, and 147.39 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.78 and a Gross Margin at +41.78. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.88.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 56.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 53.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 147.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.39. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $614,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 15.85%.

Insider trade positions for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1,517,863 million, or 59.20% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,266,332,667, which is approximately 0.11% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,026,223,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.67 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $144.08 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,678 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 176,031,893 shares. Additionally, 1,970 investors decreased positions by around 190,859,876 shares, while 281 investors held positions by with 8,978,980,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,345,871,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,920,548 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 9,148,087 shares during the same period.