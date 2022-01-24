Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Stock trading around $57.63 per share: What’s Next?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.10%. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Affirm to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on February 10, 2022.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

Over the last 12 months, AFRM stock dropped by -51.95%. The one-year Affirm Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.53. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.65 billion, with 271.68 million shares outstanding and 179.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.12M shares, AFRM stock reached a trading volume of 12511882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $126.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on AFRM stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AFRM shares from 124 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 7.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.10. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -44.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.66 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.21, while it was recorded at 63.62 for the last single week of trading, and 91.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +89.23. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.50.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.86. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$262,598 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,432 million, or 69.70% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 16,314,513, which is approximately 51.287% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 14,458,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $833.22 million in AFRM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $641.09 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 970.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 60,268,988 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 20,636,498 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 48,049,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,955,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,581,220 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 7,702,127 shares during the same period.