Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $130

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.49%. The company report on January 19, 2022 that New AMD Radeon PRO W6000 Series Graphics Unleash High-Efficiency, Powerful CAD Performance for Mainstream Workstation Users.

– The Radeon PRO W6400 graphics card offers up to 3X higher performance than the previous generation1 –.

– New Radeon PRO W6500M and Radeon PRO W6300M GPUs are optimized to power next-gen mobile workstations –.

Over the last 12 months, AMD stock rose by 28.04%. The one-year Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.2. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.20 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 61.19M shares, AMD stock reached a trading volume of 94668999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $143.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $135 to $148. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMD stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 113 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 6.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 49.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.49. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -17.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.80 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.26, while it was recorded at 127.56 for the last single week of trading, and 108.52 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.17 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 38.64%.

There are presently around $97,612 million, or 70.60% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,927,066, which is approximately 0.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,527,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.16 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.37 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 2.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 769 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 66,768,422 shares. Additionally, 570 investors decreased positions by around 56,422,846 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 698,391,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 821,582,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 209 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,845,405 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 8,717,425 shares during the same period.