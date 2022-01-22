Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $18

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: XRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.08%. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will host a live audio webcast with online presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 25, to discuss the company’s 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year results. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, XRX stock rose by 5.01%. The one-year Xerox Holdings Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -27.39. The average equity rating for XRX stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.02 billion, with 179.41 million shares outstanding and 168.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, XRX stock reached a trading volume of 3772847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $17.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Cross Research analysts kept a Sell rating on XRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.08. With this latest performance, XRX shares gained by 11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.33, while it was recorded at 23.30 for the last single week of trading, and 22.41 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.27 and a Gross Margin at +34.76. Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for XRX is now 2.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.43. Additionally, XRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] managed to generate an average of $7,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

There are presently around $3,300 million, or 83.80% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 31,142,681, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,502,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $308.25 million in XRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $278.89 million in XRX stock with ownership of nearly -10.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:XRX] by around 15,842,877 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 17,290,894 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 111,399,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,533,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRX stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,025,933 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,193,788 shares during the same period.