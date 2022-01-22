Wedbush lifts TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ: TMC] traded at a low on 01/20/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.45. The company report on January 5, 2022 that The Metals Company Completes Latest Deep-Sea Research Campaign on Path to Tap Planet’s Largest Known Source of EV Battery Metals.

The Metals Company successfully concluded Environmental Expedition 5E, the latest campaign in its $75 million multi-year deep-sea research program to establish a rigorous environmental baseline and characterize the potential impacts of the Company’s proposed polymetallic nodule collection operations.

Scientists on board used a suite of cutting-edge technologies including a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) and seafloor landers to sample abyssal megafauna, and to gather critical data on deep-sea ecosystem function.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2969659 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TMC the metals company Inc. stands at 14.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.74%.

The market cap for TMC stock reached $335.21 million, with 231.18 million shares outstanding and 114.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, TMC reached a trading volume of 2969659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMC shares is $9.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for TMC the metals company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for TMC the metals company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TMC the metals company Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05.

How has TMC stock performed recently?

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.20. With this latest performance, TMC shares dropped by -19.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.47 for TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3712, while it was recorded at 1.5080 for the last single week of trading, and 7.0673 for the last 200 days.

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TMC is now -2.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] managed to generate an average of -$12,180,685 per employee.

Insider trade positions for TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]

There are presently around $11 million, or 4.40% of TMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMC stocks are: LOEWS CORP with ownership of 1,543,816, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; ASIA RESEARCH & CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 million in TMC stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.01 million in TMC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TMC the metals company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ:TMC] by around 5,773,173 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 21,077,696 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 19,219,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,631,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,503,562 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 16,587,210 shares during the same period.