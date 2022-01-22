Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] Revenue clocked in at $29.79 billion, up 5.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.60 during the day while it closed the day at $14.40. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fifth Consecutive Year.

− Achieved Global Recognition And Top Employer Certification In 39 Countries From Top Employers Institute®.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock has also loss -1.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TAK stock has inclined by 1.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.34% and gained 5.65% year-on date.

The market cap for TAK stock reached $45.32 billion, with 3.14 billion shares outstanding and 3.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, TAK reached a trading volume of 7842493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $16.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on TAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TAK stock trade performance evaluation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, TAK shares gained by 3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.88, while it was recorded at 14.53 for the last single week of trading, and 15.79 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.00 and a Gross Margin at +56.24. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.76.

Return on Total Capital for TAK is now 4.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.12. Additionally, TAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] managed to generate an average of $7,983,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.58%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,316 million, or 3.00% of TAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAK stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 13,501,650, which is approximately -12.853% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,102,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.43 million in TAK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $79.31 million in TAK stock with ownership of nearly 2.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 8,144,398 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 11,437,381 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 72,007,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,589,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 518,209 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,700,210 shares during the same period.