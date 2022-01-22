JP Morgan lifts Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $48.98 at the close of the session, down -0.02%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Ally announces up to $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization and dividend on common stock; declares dividends on Series B and Series C preferred stock.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) announced today that its board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of its common stock, effective until Dec. 31, 2022. Ally recently completed a $2.0 billion share repurchase program in 2021, and expects to begin repurchasing shares in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company’s common stock, representing a 20% increase compared to the company’s prior quarterly cash dividend. The dividend will be payable on Feb. 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on Feb. 1, 2022.

“The strength of Ally’s balance sheet and capital position allows us to meaningfully increase our common dividend for the seventh time in as many years and maintain a robust share-repurchase program,” said Ally Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey J. Brown. “Both actions represent important components of our capital allocation framework and our broader objective to drive long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”.

Ally Financial Inc. stock is now 2.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALLY Stock saw the intraday high of $50.32 and lowest of $48.7134 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.61, which means current price is +2.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 3898080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $66.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ALLY stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ALLY shares from 68 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.00.

How has ALLY stock performed recently?

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.88. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.56, while it was recorded at 50.84 for the last single week of trading, and 50.89 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.92. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.14.

Return on Total Capital for ALLY is now 2.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.47. Additionally, ALLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] managed to generate an average of $114,421 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to 38.17%.

Insider trade positions for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

There are presently around $15,802 million, or 96.80% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,961,617, which is approximately -2.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,031,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $1.19 billion in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 16,921,371 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 28,017,071 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 277,608,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,546,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,948,085 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,218,255 shares during the same period.