For The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS], Analyst sees a drop to $475. What next?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] closed the trading session at $348.10 on 01/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $346.137, while the highest price level was $357.18. The company report on January 17, 2022 that Robotics Pioneer Exotec Raises $335M Series D to Improve Supply Chain Resilience for Global Retailers.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management invests in Exotec robotic systems to improve warehouse working conditions while also optimizing operational efficiency.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Today Exotec, a leader in global warehouse robotics, announced $335M in Series D funding at a $2B valuation. The Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management led the round with follow-on investments from 83North and Dell Technologies Capital. Exotec will leverage the funds to continue to launch large-scale deployments in North America, Europe, and Asia for global brands. The company also plans to hire 500 new R&D engineers by 2025 to accelerate the development of its high-performance warehouse automation technology.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.01 percent and weekly performance of -10.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, GS reached to a volume of 4517612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $461.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $440 to $450, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 12.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 616.75.

GS stock trade performance evaluation

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.81. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.73 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 389.43, while it was recorded at 364.31 for the last single week of trading, and 382.90 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.06. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 461.35. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $233,556 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 18.55%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $82,854 million, or 73.50% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,978,433, which is approximately -0.601% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,225,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.07 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.25 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly -1.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 854 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 10,154,863 shares. Additionally, 685 investors decreased positions by around 9,989,149 shares, while 280 investors held positions by with 218,408,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,552,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,783,472 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,058,514 shares during the same period.