Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] moved down -1.50: Why It’s Important

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.74 during the day while it closed the day at $1.31. The company report on January 20, 2022 that DBGI Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Sundry.

– Sundry is an omnichannel, ocean inspired women’s lifestyle brand.

– Sundry generated $19.9 million in revenue and $3.7 million in net income for the entire fiscal year of 2020;.

Digital Brands Group Inc. stock has also loss -29.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DBGI stock has declined by -57.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -75.14% and lost -43.04% year-on date.

The market cap for DBGI stock reached $18.46 million, with 12.63 million shares outstanding and 9.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, DBGI reached a trading volume of 7936831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

DBGI stock trade performance evaluation

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.19. With this latest performance, DBGI shares dropped by -46.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.14% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.20 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5508, while it was recorded at 1.4900 for the last single week of trading.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 15.20% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: LINDBROOK CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 963,847, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 61,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82000.0 in DBGI stocks shares; and LPL FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $40000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 113,799 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 98,320 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 956,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,169,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,018 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 63,958 shares during the same period.