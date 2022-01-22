Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] is -20.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] loss -1.24% on the last trading session, reaching $1.59 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Daré Bioscience to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2022 Conference.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, its President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2022 Conference being held virtually January 10 – 13, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ms. Johnson’s presentation will be available on-demand for conference participants, and under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts” in the Investors section of the company’s website at http://ir.darebioscience.com, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 10, 2022.

Dare Bioscience Inc. represents 76.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $114.46 million with the latest information. DARE stock price has been found in the range of $1.58 to $1.675.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, DARE reached a trading volume of 3989688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DARE shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DARE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for DARE stock

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.92. With this latest performance, DARE shares dropped by -11.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.78 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8104, while it was recorded at 1.6080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6021 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$1,191,337 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]

There are presently around $8 million, or 6.30% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,166,309, which is approximately 11.593% of the company’s market cap and around 3.59% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 566,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.91 million in DARE stocks shares; and POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., currently with $0.53 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 1,633,571 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 186,775 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,009,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,829,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 436,175 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 90,840 shares during the same period.