Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] Revenue clocked in at $3.47 billion, down -10.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ: XLNX] jumped around 1.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $189.09 at the close of the session, up 0.69%. The company report on December 30, 2021 that AMD and Xilinx Provide Update Regarding Expected Timing of Acquisition Close.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) today released the following statement related to the status of global regulatory approvals for AMD’s proposed acquisition of Xilinx.

“We continue making good progress on the required regulatory approvals to close our transaction. While we had previously expected that we would secure all approvals by the end of 2021, we have not yet completed the process and we now expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022. Our conversations with regulators continue to progress productively, and we expect to secure all required approvals.”.

Xilinx Inc. stock is now -10.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XLNX Stock saw the intraday high of $198.00 and lowest of $188.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 239.79, which means current price is +2.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, XLNX reached a trading volume of 4539746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XLNX shares is $192.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XLNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Xilinx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $140 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Xilinx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $143 to $180, while Truist kept a Hold rating on XLNX stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XLNX shares from 169 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xilinx Inc. is set at 10.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for XLNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for XLNX in the course of the last twelve months was 46.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.30.

How has XLNX stock performed recently?

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, XLNX shares dropped by -5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XLNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.93 for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.63, while it was recorded at 192.91 for the last single week of trading, and 160.05 for the last 200 days.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.93 and a Gross Margin at +68.04. Xilinx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.54.

Return on Total Capital for XLNX is now 18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.48. Additionally, XLNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] managed to generate an average of $132,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Xilinx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings analysis for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XLNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xilinx Inc. go to 18.83%.

Insider trade positions for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]

There are presently around $38,018 million, or 83.60% of XLNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XLNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,822,143, which is approximately 1.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,782,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.9 billion in XLNX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.18 billion in XLNX stock with ownership of nearly -0.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xilinx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX] by around 25,904,713 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 15,349,909 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 161,182,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,437,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XLNX stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,924,873 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,989,580 shares during the same period.