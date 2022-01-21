why Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.62

Star Equity Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: STRR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -30.96%. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Star Equity Holdings Announces Pricing of $14.25 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 9,500,000 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 9,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “common warrants”). Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) is being sold together with one common warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $1.50 per share and common warrant. Gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $14.25 million.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The common warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $1.50 per share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and the accompanying common warrants can only be purchased together in the offering but will be issued separately. The offering is expected to close on or about January 24, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, STRR stock dropped by -64.12%. The one-year Star Equity Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.46. The average equity rating for STRR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.84 million, with 5.10 million shares outstanding and 4.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 177.24K shares, STRR stock reached a trading volume of 7827437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRR shares is $6.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Equity Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36.

STRR Stock Performance Analysis:

Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.96. With this latest performance, STRR shares dropped by -49.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.54 for Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4592, while it was recorded at 1.7480 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7661 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Star Equity Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.66 and a Gross Margin at +15.18. Star Equity Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.76.

Return on Total Capital for STRR is now -9.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.47. Additionally, STRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR] managed to generate an average of -$8,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Star Equity Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

STRR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Star Equity Holdings Inc. go to 16.00%.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.60% of STRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STRR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 223,168, which is approximately 109.567% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 78,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in STRR stocks shares; and COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $83000.0 in STRR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Star Equity Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Star Equity Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:STRR] by around 171,885 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 194,755 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 117,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 484,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STRR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,605 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 118,523 shares during the same period.