why Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $78.07

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] price plunged by -1.61 percent to reach at -$1.2. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Elite Efficiency: Five Marathon Petroleum Refineries, Company Office Building Join Select Group.

January 13, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Recent recognition from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) demonstrates how Marathon Petroleum’s commitment to energy efficiency doesn’t stop with its operational assets. Five refineries and the company’s San Antonio office building earned 2021 ENERGY STAR® certifications from the agency for achieving energy efficiency levels that rank in the top 25 percent of similar facilities across the country.

A sum of 6538661 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.38M shares. Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares reached a high of $75.65 and dropped to a low of $73.22 until finishing in the latest session at $73.35.

The one-year MPC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.05. The average equity rating for MPC stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $78.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $70 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.96.

MPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.06 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.26, while it was recorded at 73.77 for the last single week of trading, and 60.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +0.02. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.95.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now -4.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.08. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of -$190,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

MPC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 43.80%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,755 million, or 79.40% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,764,948, which is approximately -0.771% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,416,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.65 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.2 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -0.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 26,948,665 shares. Additionally, 447 investors decreased positions by around 34,738,432 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 417,922,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,609,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,227,526 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,172,980 shares during the same period.