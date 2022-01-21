why Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $60.55

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] slipped around -0.86 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $61.90 at the close of the session, down -1.37%. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Surprise Medical Bill Law: What the No Surprises Act Means for You.

More transparency in health care: 3 things to know about the No Surprises Act.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aflac Incorporated stock is now 6.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AFL Stock saw the intraday high of $63.35 and lowest of $61.815 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.22, which means current price is +6.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 2894154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $60.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.62.

How has AFL stock performed recently?

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.35 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.09, while it was recorded at 63.16 for the last single week of trading, and 55.61 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

There are presently around $27,822 million, or 61.50% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,200,680, which is approximately -1.873% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.91 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -1.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

446 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 18,765,890 shares. Additionally, 459 investors decreased positions by around 20,427,911 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 404,115,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,309,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,651,866 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,349,283 shares during the same period.