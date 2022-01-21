Wall Street Analyst Initiated InMode Ltd. [INMD]. What else is Wall St. saying

InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.78% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.78%. The company report on January 12, 2022 that InMode Expects Record Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results, Q4 Revenue Between $109.5M-$110M.

Conference call to be held on February 10 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before the Nasdaq market opens on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, INMD stock rose by 54.64%. The one-year InMode Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.35. The average equity rating for INMD stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.64 billion, with 82.70 million shares outstanding and 49.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, INMD stock reached a trading volume of 4056141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on InMode Ltd. [INMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $95.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for InMode Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for InMode Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on INMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMode Ltd. is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 22.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.80.

INMD Stock Performance Analysis:

InMode Ltd. [INMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.78. With this latest performance, INMD shares dropped by -31.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.26 for InMode Ltd. [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.27, while it was recorded at 48.01 for the last single week of trading, and 61.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into InMode Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InMode Ltd. [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.34 and a Gross Margin at +85.03. InMode Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.40.

Return on Total Capital for INMD is now 33.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InMode Ltd. [INMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, INMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InMode Ltd. [INMD] managed to generate an average of $241,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.InMode Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

INMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for InMode Ltd. go to 33.20%.

InMode Ltd. [INMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,068 million, or 62.90% of INMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INMD stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,171,704, which is approximately 307.678% of the company’s market cap and around 34.85% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,150,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.54 million in INMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $115.75 million in INMD stock with ownership of nearly 94.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMode Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ:INMD] by around 11,086,429 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 11,549,851 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 23,392,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,028,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INMD stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,322,132 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,676,800 shares during the same period.