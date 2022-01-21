Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] gain 0.05% so far this year. What now?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.84 during the day while it closed the day at $20.80. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Lifshitz Law LLP Announces Investigation of APR, HXOH, VSAT, and VG.

Vonage Holdings Corp. stock has also loss -0.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VG stock has inclined by 29.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 44.85% and gained 0.05% year-on date.

The market cap for VG stock reached $5.28 billion, with 252.10 million shares outstanding and 250.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, VG reached a trading volume of 3848897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VG shares is $20.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $16 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on VG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vonage Holdings Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for VG in the course of the last twelve months was 33.79.

VG stock trade performance evaluation

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, VG shares gained by 0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.71 for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.99, while it was recorded at 20.81 for the last single week of trading, and 15.84 for the last 200 days.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.22. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.90.

Return on Total Capital for VG is now -0.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.06. Additionally, VG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] managed to generate an average of -$16,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Vonage Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vonage Holdings Corp. go to 10.00%.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,964 million, or 96.60% of VG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,750,980, which is approximately -3.062% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,415,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $570.51 million in VG stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $320.63 million in VG stock with ownership of nearly -0.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG] by around 17,357,483 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 15,174,135 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 205,989,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,520,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,214,019 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,719,163 shares during the same period.