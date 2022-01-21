Verastem Inc. [VSTM] Stock trading around $1.53 per share: What’s Next?

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] traded at a low on 1/20/2022, posting a -3.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.53. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Verastem Oncology Outlines Key 2022 Strategic Priorities and Upcoming Catalysts for Advancing VS-6766 as a Backbone of Therapy for RAS Pathway-Driven Cancers.

Report Selection Phase (Part A) Results from RAMP 201 and RAMP 202 Evaluating VS-6766 Alone and in Combination with Defactinib in Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer (LGSOC) and KRAS-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Respectively.

Report Preliminary Data from Phase 1/2 Trial Evaluating LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib) and VS-6766 and Initiate Phase 1/2 Trial Evaluating adagrasib and VS-6766; Both in KRAS G12C-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2947298 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verastem Inc. stands at 9.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.70%.

The market cap for VSTM stock reached $272.51 million, with 179.86 million shares outstanding and 143.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, VSTM reached a trading volume of 2947298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verastem Inc. [VSTM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTM shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 136.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has VSTM stock performed recently?

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.93. With this latest performance, VSTM shares dropped by -32.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.16 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3644, while it was recorded at 1.6660 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9801 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Earnings analysis for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

Insider trade positions for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]

There are presently around $185 million, or 66.20% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 21,491,630, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 14,977,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.81 million in VSTM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.61 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly 1.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 20,993,050 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 19,026,220 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 76,260,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,279,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,214,675 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 16,210,884 shares during the same period.