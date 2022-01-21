VEON Ltd. [VEON] Revenue clocked in at $7.74 billion, down -12.87% YTD: What’s Next?

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] loss -1.32% on the last trading session, reaching $1.49 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Karen Linehan joins the VEON Board as a non-executive Director.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, today announced that Karen Linehan, former General Counsel of Sanofi, has joined the VEON Board as a non-executive director.

Karen spent more than 30 years at Sanofi, a leading international healthcare company, in different legal roles, including more than a decade as General Counsel, leading the Legal, Ethics and Business Integrity function. With her global team, she effectively safeguarded the company and its stakeholders from the many challenges of the pharmaceutical sector’s rapidly evolving environment.

VEON Ltd. represents 1.75 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.76 billion with the latest information. VEON stock price has been found in the range of $1.49 to $1.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, VEON reached a trading volume of 4533472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 3.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for VEON stock

VEON Ltd. [VEON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.35. With this latest performance, VEON shares dropped by -6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.48 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7448, while it was recorded at 1.5520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8671 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at VEON Ltd. [VEON]

There are presently around $635 million, or 25.70% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 78,347,333, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 56,943,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.98 million in VEON stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $67.81 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 8.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 64,983,846 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 16,676,545 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 338,704,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 420,364,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,847,833 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 678,699 shares during the same period.