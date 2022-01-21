Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] Stock trading around $3.69 per share: What’s Next?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ: VLDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.19%. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Velodyne Lidar Named Finalist for 2022 SXSW Innovation Awards.

Velodyne’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution Recognized for Innovation in Smart Cities, Transportation & Delivery Awards Category.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced its Intelligent Infrastructure Solution was selected as a finalist for the 24th annual SXSW Innovation Awards taking place March 14 during the South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals. Velodyne’s smart city solution provides traffic monitoring and analytics to improve road safety, efficiency and air quality, and help cities plan for smarter, safer transportation systems.

Over the last 12 months, VLDR stock dropped by -84.05%. The one-year Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.49. The average equity rating for VLDR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $730.10 million, with 196.21 million shares outstanding and 102.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, VLDR stock reached a trading volume of 2934239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLDR shares is $10.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $18 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velodyne Lidar Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

VLDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.19. With this latest performance, VLDR shares dropped by -26.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.42 for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.22, while it was recorded at 3.91 for the last single week of trading, and 8.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Velodyne Lidar Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -163.01 and a Gross Margin at +26.34. Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -157.15.

Return on Total Capital for VLDR is now -72.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.93. Additionally, VLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] managed to generate an average of -$484,997 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $115 million, or 17.30% of VLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,973,374, which is approximately 7.472% of the company’s market cap and around 41.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,769,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.41 million in VLDR stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $8.37 million in VLDR stock with ownership of nearly 0.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Velodyne Lidar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ:VLDR] by around 5,174,836 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 6,820,482 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 19,376,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,371,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLDR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,154,133 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,339,325 shares during the same period.