UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Revenue clocked in at $279.32 billion, down -7.79% YTD: What’s Next?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] gained 0.10% or 0.48 points to close at $463.00 with a heavy trading volume of 3189421 shares. The company report on January 20, 2022 that MarinHealth and Optum Launch New Strategic Relationship to Streamline Administrative Functions and Improve the Patient Experience in Marin County, California.

Optum Will Provide Critical Supply Chain and Revenue Cycle Services for the Medical Center.

MarinHealth Medical Center and Optum today announced a strategic relationship to advance MarinHealth’s operational objectives and support MarinHealth’s continued commitment to providing high-quality, affordable, convenient and accessible care for North Bay residents.

It opened the trading session at $464.38, the shares rose to $471.63 and dropped to $462.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UNH points out that the company has recorded 11.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, UNH reached to a volume of 3189421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $515.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $478, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 9.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.44.

Trading performance analysis for UNH stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.36 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 469.68, while it was recorded at 464.53 for the last single week of trading, and 426.37 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 19.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.48. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $46,676 per employee.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $377,318 million, or 89.20% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,168,051, which is approximately 0.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,706,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.24 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $22.25 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -4.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,349 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 21,189,131 shares. Additionally, 965 investors decreased positions by around 20,311,290 shares, while 365 investors held positions by with 774,287,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 815,788,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,575,366 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 3,128,815 shares during the same period.