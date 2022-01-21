Truist lifts Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.52%. The company report on December 12, 2021 that Dollar Tree Sets the Record Straight Regarding Recent Engagement with Mantle Ridge; Comments on Mantle Ridge’s Notice of Nomination of Directors.

Dollar Tree (Nasdaq: DLTR) (“Dollar Tree” or the “Company”) today issued the following statement regarding recent interactions with Mantle Ridge and its notice seeking to nominate a full slate of 11 directors to the Company’s Board of Directors at its 2022 Annual Meeting:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

“Dollar Tree’s Board of Directors and management team maintain an ongoing dialogue with shareholders and welcome input about the Company’s strategy and performance. We are however disappointed that Mantle Ridge has been unwilling to engage with us constructively and has instead chosen to proceed in such an unwarrantedly aggressive and hostile manner. Mantle Ridge’s overreach in seeking to replace our full Board with its own hand-picked slate — despite having no ideas or plans to improve on our business or operations — is not justified nor would it be in the best interests of Dollar Tree shareholders.

Over the last 12 months, DLTR stock rose by 18.72%. The one-year Dollar Tree Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.41. The average equity rating for DLTR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.52 billion, with 224.90 million shares outstanding and 221.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, DLTR stock reached a trading volume of 2981308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $154.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $116 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $132 to $175, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on DLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 83.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

DLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, DLTR shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.22, while it was recorded at 130.65 for the last single week of trading, and 110.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dollar Tree Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.51 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.26.

Return on Total Capital for DLTR is now 13.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.32. Additionally, DLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] managed to generate an average of $6,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 450.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

DLTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 14.90%.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,342 million, or 97.10% of DLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,176,995, which is approximately -1.214% of the company’s market cap and around 1.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,360,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly 0.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar Tree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 22,421,052 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 27,021,844 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 151,148,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,590,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,870,733 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 4,379,814 shares during the same period.