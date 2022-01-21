The Macerich Company [MAC] fell -3.13% so far this year. What now?

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] price surged by 0.18 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on January 18, 2022 that MACERICH ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2021 DIVIDENDS.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) today announced the tax treatment for dividend distributions taxable in 2021 on its Common Stock.

During the calendar year ended December 31, 2021 Macerich paid dividends of $0.60 per share. The 2021 dividends are classified for income tax purposes as follows for The Macerich Company, Common Stock, CUSIP # 554382101:.

A sum of 3645075 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.84M shares. The Macerich Company shares reached a high of $17.37 and dropped to a low of $16.71 until finishing in the latest session at $16.74.

The one-year MAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.48. The average equity rating for MAC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Macerich Company [MAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $21.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $16 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $19, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on MAC stock. On June 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MAC shares from 20 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAC in the course of the last twelve months was 30.79.

MAC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Macerich Company [MAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.67. With this latest performance, MAC shares gained by 5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.14 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.58, while it was recorded at 17.28 for the last single week of trading, and 17.06 for the last 200 days.

MAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

The Macerich Company [MAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,831 million, or 85.90% of MAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,613,704, which is approximately 18.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,243,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $505.38 million in MAC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $176.76 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly 16.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Macerich Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 20,069,517 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 7,289,626 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 142,087,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,446,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,677,845 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,008,295 shares during the same period.