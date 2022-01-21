Stran & Company Inc. [STRN] is -27.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stran & Company Inc. [NASDAQ: STRN] slipped around -0.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.40 at the close of the session, down -8.14%. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Stran & Company Secures Multi-Year Contract with Large National Healthcare Company.

Contract Projected to Generate Over $6 Million in Annual Revenue.

Stran & Company, Inc. (“Stran” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STRN) (NASDAQ: STRNW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that it has secured a multi-year contract with a large nationally recognized healthcare company to provide incentive products and literature designed to help drive consumer health behaviors.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, STRN reached a trading volume of 4153105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stran & Company Inc. [STRN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stran & Company Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has STRN stock performed recently?

Stran & Company Inc. [STRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for Stran & Company Inc. [STRN]. The present Moving Average recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading.

Stran & Company Inc. [STRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stran & Company Inc. [STRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.95 and a Gross Margin at +30.42. Stran & Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.10.

Stran & Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Stran & Company Inc. [STRN]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Stran & Company Inc. [NASDAQ:STRN] by around 12,100 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STRN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,100 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.