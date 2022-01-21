Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] Revenue clocked in at $7.20 billion, down -9.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE: SIG] slipped around -8.42 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $78.99 at the close of the session, down -9.63%. The company report on January 20, 2022 that SIGNET JEWELERS REPORTS STRONG HOLIDAY SEASON SALES.

Consumers respond favorably to differentiated product assortment, targeted marketing and enhanced Connected Commerce experiences.

Expands share repurchase authorization $500 million; Intends to enter $250 million accelerated buy-back on business confidence.

Signet Jewelers Limited stock is now -9.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SIG Stock saw the intraday high of $92.25 and lowest of $78.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 111.92, which means current price is +0.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 917.08K shares, SIG reached a trading volume of 3056749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]?

UBS have made an estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $82 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Signet Jewelers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $100, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on SIG stock. On June 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SIG shares from 57 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signet Jewelers Limited is set at 5.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has SIG stock performed recently?

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.04. With this latest performance, SIG shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.21 for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.07, while it was recorded at 86.86 for the last single week of trading, and 77.93 for the last 200 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67 and a Gross Margin at +33.04. Signet Jewelers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.29.

Return on Total Capital for SIG is now 3.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.20. Additionally, SIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] managed to generate an average of -$700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Signet Jewelers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Signet Jewelers Limited go to 20.60%.

Insider trade positions for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]

There are presently around $4,307 million, or 96.70% of SIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,320,958, which is approximately -2.45% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,143,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $536.98 million in SIG stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $457.17 million in SIG stock with ownership of nearly -20.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signet Jewelers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE:SIG] by around 5,076,151 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 5,387,815 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 38,811,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,275,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIG stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,591,754 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 535,232 shares during the same period.