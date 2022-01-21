ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] Is Currently -11.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] price plunged by -11.98 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on December 8, 2021 that ShiftPixy to Particpate in the Wolfe Consumer Growth Conference.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise that designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform, today announced that on Tuesday, December 14 it will be hosting meetings and participating in a panel discussion entitled, “Shifting Consumer Behaviors – Stay at Home or On the Road?” at the Wolfe Consumer Growth Conference.

A sum of 22053992 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.00M shares. ShiftPixy Inc. shares reached a high of $1.93 and dropped to a low of $1.41 until finishing in the latest session at $1.47.

Guru’s Opinion on ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47.

PIXY Stock Performance Analysis:

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.12. With this latest performance, PIXY shares gained by 109.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.88 for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9677, while it was recorded at 1.3500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6652 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ShiftPixy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.76 and a Gross Margin at -0.15. ShiftPixy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.85.

ShiftPixy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 13.80% of PIXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,850,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 268,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in PIXY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.44 million in PIXY stock with ownership of nearly 73.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShiftPixy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY] by around 3,183,384 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 205,888 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 576,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,965,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIXY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,918,023 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 159,571 shares during the same period.