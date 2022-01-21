Seaport Research Partners lifts Discover Financial Services [DFS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] plunged by -$1.7 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $120.96 during the day while it closed the day at $116.80. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Discover Financial Services Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Income of $1.1 Billion or $3.64 Per Diluted Share and Full Year Net Income of $5.4 Billion or $17.83 Per Diluted Share.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS):.

Discover Financial Services stock has also loss -8.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DFS stock has declined by -12.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.78% and gained 1.07% year-on date.

The market cap for DFS stock reached $34.73 billion, with 298.00 million shares outstanding and 291.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, DFS reached a trading volume of 3570591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Discover Financial Services [DFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $143.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Discover Financial Services stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $101 to $150, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on DFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.27.

DFS stock trade performance evaluation

Discover Financial Services [DFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.61. With this latest performance, DFS shares gained by 6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.16, while it was recorded at 123.19 for the last single week of trading, and 119.67 for the last 200 days.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,614 million, or 87.20% of DFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,202,842, which is approximately -0.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 21,015,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in DFS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.39 billion in DFS stock with ownership of nearly -1.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Discover Financial Services stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS] by around 9,639,601 shares. Additionally, 428 investors decreased positions by around 17,885,662 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 222,378,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,903,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFS stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,526,698 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,147,154 shares during the same period.