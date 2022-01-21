Oppenheimer slashes price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] – find out why.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] loss -0.21% on the last trading session, reaching $14.54 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2022 that BioCryst Announces Preliminary Full Year 2021 ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) Net Revenue and Provides Full Year 2022 ORLADEYO Net Revenue and Peak Sales Guidance.

—ORLADEYO preliminary net revenue of $45.6 million for Q4 2021 and $122 million for FY 2021—.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

—ORLADEYO net revenue expected to more than double in 2022 to no less than $250 million; Company expects ORLADEYO to become the market leader in HAE prophylaxis therapy with peak sales of $1 billion—.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 179.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.73 billion with the latest information. BCRX stock price has been found in the range of $14.495 to $15.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, BCRX reached a trading volume of 4894002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on BCRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.94.

Trading performance analysis for BCRX stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.50. With this latest performance, BCRX shares gained by 11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.92, while it was recorded at 15.49 for the last single week of trading, and 14.28 for the last 200 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -952.90 and a Gross Margin at +90.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1026.35.

Return on Total Capital for BCRX is now -131.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,925.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.69. Additionally, BCRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] managed to generate an average of -$743,146 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 17.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

There are presently around $1,503 million, or 59.20% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,330,858, which is approximately -0.972% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 12,710,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.2 million in BCRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $136.62 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 9,022,863 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 10,162,775 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 83,959,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,145,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,947,945 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,568,677 shares during the same period.