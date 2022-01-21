On Holding AG [ONON] Stock trading around $26.26 per share: What’s Next?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] loss -2.12% or -0.57 points to close at $26.26 with a heavy trading volume of 3574291 shares. The company report on January 7, 2022 that On to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2022 ICR Conference.

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will participate in the 2022 ICR Conference.

The Company’s management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:00 am US Eastern Time (4:00 pm CET on January 11, 2022). A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s investor relations website and under the following Link.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, ONON reached to a volume of 3574291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $49.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ONON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

On Holding AG [ONON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.41.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.19 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.36, while it was recorded at 27.59 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.02 and a Gross Margin at +52.06. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.47.

Return on Total Capital for ONON is now -9.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, On Holding AG [ONON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.68. Additionally, ONON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, On Holding AG [ONON] managed to generate an average of -$39,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

There are presently around $1,709 million, or 43.50% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 15,973,750, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.83% of the total institutional ownership; DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 6,465,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.46 million in ONON stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $168.43 million in ONON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in On Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in On Holding AG [NYSE:ONON] by around 60,296,389 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 53,968,238 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 50,562,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,701,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONON stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,276,906 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 26,000 shares during the same period.