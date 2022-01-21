M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] Stock trading around $166.35 per share: What’s Next?

M&T Bank Corporation [NYSE: MTB] slipped around -9.57 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $166.35 at the close of the session, down -5.44%. The company report on January 20, 2022 that M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS.

M&T Bank Corporation (“M&T”) (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2021.

M&T Bank Corporation stock is now 8.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTB Stock saw the intraday high of $181.20 and lowest of $165.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 186.93, which means current price is +7.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, MTB reached a trading volume of 3886491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTB shares is $183.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for M&T Bank Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for M&T Bank Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $156 to $170, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MTB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for M&T Bank Corporation is set at 5.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 322.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.68.

How has MTB stock performed recently?

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.34. With this latest performance, MTB shares gained by 14.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.90, while it was recorded at 178.64 for the last single week of trading, and 150.95 for the last 200 days.

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.80. M&T Bank Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.08.

Return on Total Capital for MTB is now 7.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.69. Additionally, MTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] managed to generate an average of $78,900 per employee.

Earnings analysis for M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for M&T Bank Corporation go to 12.77%.

Insider trade positions for M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]

There are presently around $19,423 million, or 87.80% of MTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,243,165, which is approximately 0.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,930,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in MTB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.6 billion in MTB stock with ownership of nearly -3.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in M&T Bank Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in M&T Bank Corporation [NYSE:MTB] by around 9,072,327 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 8,698,900 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 92,635,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,406,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTB stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,580,475 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,252,989 shares during the same period.