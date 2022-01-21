Morgan Stanley slashes price target on GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] – find out why.

GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GDS] jumped around 1.42 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $43.99 at the close of the session, up 3.34%. The company report on November 30, 2021 that GDS Releases Inaugural ESG Report and Sets Carbon Neutral Target.

GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings,” “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report. The report underscores the Company’s vision of “Connecting a smart infrastructure platform to a sustainable future” and highlights its commitment to achieve 100% renewable energy usage and carbon neutrality by 2030.

“Our mission is to provide the world’s leading innovators with a unique, open and sustainable smart infrastructure platform,” said Mr. William Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “To this end, we seek to build sustainability into everything we do. We have set a target for GDS to be carbon neutral by 2030 and we are on track to meet this goal. As a market leader, we have the responsibility to lead our industry toward a more sustainable future.”.

GDS Holdings Limited stock is now -6.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GDS Stock saw the intraday high of $46.00 and lowest of $42.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 116.76, which means current price is +14.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, GDS reached a trading volume of 3497916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDS shares is $82.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for GDS Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for GDS Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GDS Holdings Limited is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.17.

How has GDS stock performed recently?

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.97. With this latest performance, GDS shares dropped by -0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.84 for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.90, while it was recorded at 43.08 for the last single week of trading, and 62.97 for the last 200 days.

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.73 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. GDS Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.94.

Return on Total Capital for GDS is now 1.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.09. Additionally, GDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] managed to generate an average of -$520,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.GDS Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS Holdings Limited go to 0.57%.

Insider trade positions for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]

There are presently around $4,509 million, or 60.40% of GDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDS stocks are: SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES TELEMEDIA PTE LTD with ownership of 15,835,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; 12 WEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 8,187,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $348.55 million in GDS stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $301.11 million in GDS stock with ownership of nearly 32.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GDS Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GDS] by around 21,007,652 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 20,601,745 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 64,307,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,916,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,899,111 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 6,931,635 shares during the same period.