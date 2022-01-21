Market cap of Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] reaches 129.92M – now what?

Society Pass Incorporated [NASDAQ: SOPA] traded at a high on 01/20/22, posting a 12.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.14. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Sidoti Winter Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference.

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 70 Presenting Companies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3606966 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Society Pass Incorporated stands at 14.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.24%.

The market cap for SOPA stock reached $129.92 million, with 21.16 million shares outstanding and 11.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.29M shares, SOPA reached a trading volume of 3606966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Society Pass Incorporated is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1299.22.

How has SOPA stock performed recently?

Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.57.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.63 for Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]. The present Moving Average recorded at 6.09 for the last single week of trading.

Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -7118.51 and a Gross Margin at -1661.08. Society Pass Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7297.94.

Return on Total Capital for SOPA is now -65.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.72. Additionally, SOPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Society Pass Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.