Market cap of EQRx Inc. [EQRX] reaches 2.22B – now what?

EQRx Inc. [NASDAQ: EQRX] traded at a low on 01/20/22, posting a -16.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.55. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Sugemalimab Demonstrates Statistically Significant Overall Survival Benefit in Patients with Stage IV Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Pivotal Phase 3 GEMSTONE-302 trial met key secondary endpoint of prolongation of overall survival with sugemalimab plus chemotherapy versus placebo plus chemotherapy.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Overall survival benefit demonstrated regardless of tumor pathologic subtype or PD-L1 expression levels.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3262711 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EQRx Inc. stands at 15.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.62%.

The market cap for EQRX stock reached $2.22 billion, with 487.63 million shares outstanding and 20.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 427.83K shares, EQRX reached a trading volume of 3262711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has EQRX stock performed recently?

EQRx Inc. [EQRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.81. With this latest performance, EQRX shares dropped by -44.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.91% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.52 for EQRx Inc. [EQRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.39, while it was recorded at 5.92 for the last single week of trading.

Insider trade positions for EQRx Inc. [EQRX]

There are presently around $210 million, or 44.65% of EQRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQRX stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 2,459,685, which is approximately -1.613% of the company’s market cap and around 16.35% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,339,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.7 million in EQRX stocks shares; and HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $11.95 million in EQRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in EQRx Inc. [NASDAQ:EQRX] by around 24,590,797 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 3,905,994 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 10,209,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,706,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQRX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,394,096 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 501,316 shares during the same period.