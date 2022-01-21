Market cap of Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] reaches 812.77M – now what?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] jumped around 0.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.67 at the close of the session, up 11.72%. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Endeavour Silver Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Reports on Guanacevi and Bolanitos Projects.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) announces today that it filed two technical reports (the “Technical Reports”) prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Technical Reports are titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates for the Guanaceví Project, Durango State, Mexico” and “NI 43-101 Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates for the Bolañitos Project, Guanajuato State, Mexico”. Both Technical Reports have an effective date of December 31, 2020 and support the disclosure made by the Company in its February 3, 2021 news release announcing the updated 2020 Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates. There are no material differences in the Technical Reports from the information disclosed in the February 3, 2021 news release and the date of this filing.

Endeavour Silver Corp. stock is now 10.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXK Stock saw the intraday high of $4.69 and lowest of $4.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.76, which means current price is +23.54% above from all time high which was touched on 01/19/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 4515915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]?

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has EXK stock performed recently?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.62. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 13.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.98 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.56, while it was recorded at 4.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.18 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.37 and a Gross Margin at +11.49. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.84.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.77. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] managed to generate an average of $1,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Insider trade positions for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

There are presently around $178 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 17,801,086, which is approximately -7.3% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 4,992,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.87 million in EXK stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $20.07 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly 25.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 4,033,298 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 5,797,047 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 32,736,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,567,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,590,124 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 715,479 shares during the same period.