Market cap of DatChat Inc. [DATS] reaches 66.33M – now what?

DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ: DATS] gained 11.37% on the last trading session, reaching $3.33 price per share at the time.

DatChat Inc. represents 15.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $66.33 million with the latest information. DATS stock price has been found in the range of $3.28 to $4.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, DATS reached a trading volume of 105830471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DatChat Inc. [DATS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DatChat Inc. is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for DATS stock

DatChat Inc. [DATS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.79.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for DatChat Inc. [DATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.85, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading.

DatChat Inc. [DATS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for DATS is now -331.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -717.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -807.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -201.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DatChat Inc. [DATS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.24. Additionally, DATS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DatChat Inc. [DATS] managed to generate an average of -$163,245 per employee.DatChat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 93.10 and a Current Ratio set at 93.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at DatChat Inc. [DATS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.80% of DATS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DATS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 56,258, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.10% of the total institutional ownership; VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 32,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96000.0 in DATS stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $53000.0 in DATS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ:DATS] by around 123,999 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 13,011 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 13,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DATS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 123,999 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,011 shares during the same period.