Market Analysts see Cerner Corporation [CERN] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] price plunged by -0.31 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on December 28, 2021 that CERNER (CERN) STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Cerner Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm – CERN.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to Oracle Corporation for $95.00 per share is fair to Cerner shareholders.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Halper Sadeh encourages Cerner shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

A sum of 9374833 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.60M shares. Cerner Corporation shares reached a high of $92.50 and dropped to a low of $91.24 until finishing in the latest session at $91.49.

The one-year CERN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.12. The average equity rating for CERN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerner Corporation [CERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERN shares is $91.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cerner Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cerner Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $74, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerner Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

CERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerner Corporation [CERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, CERN shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.15 for Cerner Corporation [CERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.38, while it was recorded at 91.94 for the last single week of trading, and 77.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cerner Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerner Corporation [CERN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.13 and a Gross Margin at +77.55. Cerner Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.17.

Return on Total Capital for CERN is now 15.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.48. Additionally, CERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] managed to generate an average of $29,549 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Cerner Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CERN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerner Corporation go to 13.52%.

Cerner Corporation [CERN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,256 million, or 89.80% of CERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,638,829, which is approximately -0.715% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,150,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in CERN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.28 billion in CERN stock with ownership of nearly 0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerner Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN] by around 16,840,244 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 16,422,063 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 231,049,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,311,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,155,194 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,598,253 shares during the same period.