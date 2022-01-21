Market Analysts see AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

AutoWeb Inc. [NASDAQ: AUTO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.67% on 1/20/2022, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.92%. The company report on January 20, 2022 that AutoWeb to Offer its Car Shopping Audience a Flexible, Affordable Way to Subscribe to a Tesla Model 3 with Autonomy.

The new relationship with Autonomy further extends AutoWeb’s transactional monetization opportunities and aligns with evolving consumer preferences.

AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), an automotive matchmaking platform connecting in-market car shoppers to their preferred vehicle transactions, and Autonomy, a completely digital mobility offering that provides consumers with an affordable way to get access to a vehicle without long-term debt or commitment, have entered into a new business relationship. The relationship provides car shoppers visiting any of AutoWeb’s automotive web properties, including Car.com and Usedcars.com, the opportunity to subscribe with Autonomy to drive a Tesla Model 3 on a month-to-month basis after a three-month hold period.

Over the last 12 months, AUTO stock rose by 2.91%. The one-year AutoWeb Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.47. The average equity rating for AUTO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.22 million, with 13.25 million shares outstanding and 7.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 150.87K shares, AUTO stock reached a trading volume of 3921777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUTO shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for AutoWeb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for AutoWeb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.15 to $4, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on AUTO stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AUTO shares from 4.20 to 1.15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AutoWeb Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

AUTO Stock Performance Analysis:

AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.92. With this latest performance, AUTO shares gained by 7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.23 for AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AutoWeb Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.21 and a Gross Margin at +28.69. AutoWeb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.91.

Return on Total Capital for AUTO is now -18.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.22. Additionally, AUTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] managed to generate an average of -$45,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.AutoWeb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AUTO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AutoWeb Inc. go to 25.00%.

AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 19.70% of AUTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUTO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 549,711, which is approximately -4.629% of the company’s market cap and around 42.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 244,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in AUTO stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.77 million in AUTO stock with ownership of nearly 1.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AutoWeb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in AutoWeb Inc. [NASDAQ:AUTO] by around 85,613 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 99,995 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,572,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,758,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUTO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,266 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.