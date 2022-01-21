Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] is -21.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRKR] price plunged by -10.67 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Marker Therapeutics Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its Multi-Antigen Targeted T Cell Therapy for Pancreatic Cancer.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office of Orphan Products Development has granted Orphan Drug designation to MT-601, a multi-tumor-associated antigen (MultiTAA)-specific T cell product optimized for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

“The FDA’s orphan drug designation underscores MT-601’s potential as a treatment for pancreatic cancer, a cancer typically diagnosed at an incurable advanced stage with a total overall 5-year survival rate of 10%,” said Peter L. Hoang, President & CEO of Marker Therapeutics. “Our novel therapy has shown encouraging results in an ongoing Phase 1 trial sponsored by Marker’s partners at the Baylor College of Medicine. In results reported at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting, our therapy has demonstrated the potential to safely produce durable responses in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment option for patients with advanced or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The results also revealed that epitope spreading was consistent in responders to Multi-TAA-specific T cells. Following MT-401 for the treatment of post-transplant acute myeloid leukemia (AML), MT-601 is Marker’s second novel MultiTAA-specific T cell product to receive orphan drug designation and the first in a solid tumor indication, underscoring the potential of Marker’s multi-antigen targeting T cell therapy approach in both solid tumors and blood cancers.”.

A sum of 8762821 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 495.98K shares. Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.95 and dropped to a low of $0.7342 until finishing in the latest session at $0.75.

The one-year MRKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.24. The average equity rating for MRKR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRKR shares is $6.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Marker Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on MRKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marker Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

MRKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.06. With this latest performance, MRKR shares dropped by -27.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.41 for Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0790, while it was recorded at 0.8121 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9220 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marker Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -6188.25. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6149.74.

Return on Total Capital for MRKR is now -68.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.83. Additionally, MRKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] managed to generate an average of -$652,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22 million, or 34.00% of MRKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRKR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 10,714,285, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.94% of the total institutional ownership; AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,142,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 million in MRKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.26 million in MRKR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marker Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Marker Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRKR] by around 1,166,277 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,594,687 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 21,974,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,735,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRKR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,455 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 529,968 shares during the same period.