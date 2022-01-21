Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] stock Reiterated by Northland Capital analyst, price target now $38

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] surged by $1.55 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $16.75 during the day while it closed the day at $15.00. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Luminar to Enable Enhanced Safety and Autonomy on Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars.

Luminar’s Iris lidar technology planned to be integrated into production vehicle platform.

Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, announced today a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to accelerate the development of future highly automated driving technologies for Mercedes passenger cars.

Luminar Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -7.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LAZR stock has declined by -6.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.39% and lost -11.30% year-on date.

The market cap for LAZR stock reached $5.55 billion, with 352.12 million shares outstanding and 233.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 34325846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on LAZR stock. On June 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LAZR shares from 22 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 252.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

LAZR stock trade performance evaluation

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.29. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.48 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.80, while it was recorded at 14.81 for the last single week of trading, and 18.45 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -680.06 and a Gross Margin at -78.85. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2596.93.

Return on Total Capital for LAZR is now -34.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -133.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.79. Additionally, LAZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] managed to generate an average of -$973,919 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.20 and a Current Ratio set at 17.40.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $919 million, or 34.60% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,054,606, which is approximately 2.041% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 5,546,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.61 million in LAZR stocks shares; and VANTAGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $63.21 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 17,476,878 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 8,213,966 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 42,644,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,335,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,857,183 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,882,340 shares during the same period.