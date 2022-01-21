Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] stock Reiterated by Pivotal Research Group analyst, price target now $25

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] traded at a low on 1/20/2022, posting a -1.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.54. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Full-year 2021 Results.

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its full-year 2021 results on Thursday, February 17, 2022. You are invited to participate in its Investor Call, which will begin the following day at 09:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, February 18, 2022. During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results, and may provide other forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2887465 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Liberty Global plc stands at 3.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.37%.

The market cap for LBTYK stock reached $9.72 billion, with 353.11 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, LBTYK reached a trading volume of 2887465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $41.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58.

How has LBTYK stock performed recently?

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.98, while it was recorded at 28.06 for the last single week of trading, and 27.81 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]

There are presently around $8,317 million, or 86.46% of LBTYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYK stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 53,971,307, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.96% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 16,283,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $453.98 million in LBTYK stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $425.81 million in LBTYK stock with ownership of nearly 16.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYK] by around 27,035,095 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 42,923,604 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 228,351,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,310,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYK stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,114,786 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 13,094,246 shares during the same period.