Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM] moved down -0.31: Why It’s Important

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: JWSM] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.73 at the close of the session, down -0.31%. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing March 26, 2021.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: JWSM.U) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing March 26, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 103,500,000 units, completed on February 4, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “JWSM.U,” and the separated Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the NYSE under the symbols “JWSM” and “JWSM WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, acted as lead book-running manager of the offering, BofA Securities, Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as book-running managers of the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 1, 2021.

Compared to the average trading volume of 285.17K shares, JWSM reached a trading volume of 4752821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, JWSM shares dropped by -0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.21% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.23 for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 9.75 for the last single week of trading, and 9.80 for the last 200 days.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.86. Additionally, JWSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.11.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

47 institutional holders increased their position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:JWSM] by around 17,684,251 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,384,414 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 56,744,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,813,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWSM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,088,280 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 158,357 shares during the same period.