International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $180

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] closed the trading session at $141.00 on 01/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $138.32, while the highest price level was $145.65. The company report on January 20, 2022 that IFF Appoints Frank Clyburn as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director; Separates Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roles.

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced the appointment of Frank Clyburn, an accomplished leader and operational executive, to succeed Andreas Fibig as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the IFF Board of Directors, effective February 14, 2022.

Mr. Clyburn joins IFF from Merck & Co. (Merck), where he currently serves as Executive Vice President and President of Human Health and today has full P&L responsibility for nearly 90% of Merck’s $48 billion business. He brings extensive experience leading complex global businesses and executing with exceptional operating discipline. Mr. Clyburn has an in-depth understanding of R&D, extensive integration and M&A experience and a unique ability to connect with customers and all stakeholders. He has built his career around impactful execution and while at Merck, built one of the leading oncology business in the world and the largest business within Merck.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.41 percent and weekly performance of -3.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, IFF reached to a volume of 3704228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for IFF in the course of the last twelve months was 63.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

IFF stock trade performance evaluation

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, IFF shares dropped by -0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.77 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.23, while it was recorded at 142.65 for the last single week of trading, and 145.40 for the last 200 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.23 and a Gross Margin at +37.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.16.

Return on Total Capital for IFF is now 6.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.88. Additionally, IFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] managed to generate an average of $26,572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to 4.14%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,092 million, or 95.40% of IFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,513,330, which is approximately 1.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WINDER INVESTMENT PTE LTD, holding 25,109,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.5 billion in IFF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.61 billion in IFF stock with ownership of nearly -6.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE:IFF] by around 14,630,893 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 29,900,113 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 185,715,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,246,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFF stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,925,159 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 9,780,136 shares during the same period.