GoPro Inc. [GPRO] Is Currently -5.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.8501 during the day while it closed the day at $9.18. The company report on January 13, 2022 that GoPro Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Webcast.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on February 3, 2022. GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast following the release at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results. A webcast link and management commentary will be posted on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at gopro.com prior to the start of the call.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

To listen to the live conference call, please call +1 800-289-0720 (US) or +1 323-701-0160 (International) and enter access code 3025961. A replay will be available on the investor page referenced above from approximately two hours after the call through April 28, 2022.

GoPro Inc. stock has also loss -13.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPRO stock has inclined by 0.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.35% and lost -10.96% year-on date.

The market cap for GPRO stock reached $1.43 billion, with 155.01 million shares outstanding and 127.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, GPRO reached a trading volume of 3342730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoPro Inc. [GPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $12.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $13 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9.80 to $11, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on GPRO stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 4.50 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GPRO stock trade performance evaluation

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.23. With this latest performance, GPRO shares dropped by -11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.18 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.55, while it was recorded at 9.95 for the last single week of trading, and 10.39 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc. [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.31. GoPro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.49.

Return on Total Capital for GPRO is now 1.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.40. Additionally, GPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] managed to generate an average of -$88,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoPro Inc. [GPRO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $933 million, or 75.70% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,811,821, which is approximately 5.727% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,630,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.12 million in GPRO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $89.05 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly -0.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoPro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 13,032,633 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 11,732,086 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 71,394,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,158,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,760,088 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,638,925 shares during the same period.