Goldman slashes price target on Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] – find out why.

Global-E Online Ltd. [NASDAQ: GLBE] loss -7.07% or -2.74 points to close at $36.02 with a heavy trading volume of 4585562 shares. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Global-e Announces Closing of Acquisition of Flow Commerce and Expansion of its Leadership Team.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Global-e’s platform offering for emerging brands and is intended to further expand its capabilities and customer base in the segment.

Global-e (NASDAQ: GLBE) (“Global-e” or the “Company”), the world’s leading cross-border end-to-end platform for brands and retailers, today announced the closing of its previously reported acquisition of Flow Commerce Inc. (“Flow”), a technology based cross-border e-commerce software solution for emerging brands.

It opened the trading session at $34.88, the shares rose to $40.40 and dropped to $34.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GLBE points out that the company has recorded -43.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, GLBE reached to a volume of 4585562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLBE shares is $77.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Global-E Online Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Global-E Online Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on GLBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global-E Online Ltd. is set at 4.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28.

Trading performance analysis for GLBE stock

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.64. With this latest performance, GLBE shares dropped by -37.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.57% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.68 for Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.49, while it was recorded at 40.14 for the last single week of trading.

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Global-E Online Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]

There are presently around $2,155 million, or 51.30% of GLBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLBE stocks are: VITRUVIAN PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 21,831,075, which is approximately -16.727% of the company’s market cap and around 31.64% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,859,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.89 million in GLBE stocks shares; and ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP, currently with $199.6 million in GLBE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Global-E Online Ltd. [NASDAQ:GLBE] by around 20,214,009 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 5,685,207 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 29,689,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,589,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLBE stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,974,972 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 947,116 shares during the same period.