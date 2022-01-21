Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE] is 31.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [AMEX: VINE] price surged by 19.64 percent to reach at $1.1. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Announces Partnership with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced a partnership with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar as the premium wine pairing with special lunch and dinner menus rolling out to all twelve CRAVE locations based in Minnesota, Iowa, North and South Dakota, including a location in Mall of America. Kaskaid Hospitality owns and operates twelve CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar restaurant locations nationwide. The Fresh Vine Wine premium lower carb, lower sugar and calorie varietals are to be paired with the American eclectic menu offered by CRAVE include the bestselling Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon.

“We are honored to partner with Fresh Vine Wine offering our CRAVE customers the opportunity to enjoy the unique collection of bold, crisp, and creamy wines that embody a deeper connection with the active lifestyles our likeminded customers live,” says Kam Talebi, owner of Kaskaid Hospitality, and CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar restaurants. “Even more, we are excited as our partnership is the perfect fit for the new year offering enjoyment without any guilt!”.

A sum of 5460022 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.28M shares. Fresh Vine Wine Inc. shares reached a high of $7.46 and dropped to a low of $6.12 until finishing in the latest session at $6.70.

Guru’s Opinion on Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 120.60.

VINE Stock Performance Analysis:

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.12.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE]. The present Moving Average recorded at 6.00 for the last single week of trading.