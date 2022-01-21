Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Revenue clocked in at $504.42 million, down 0.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] price plunged by -2.50 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Fortuna reports 2021 full year record production of 305,859 gold equivalent ounces and issues 2022 annual guidance.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports production results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 from its four operating mines in the Americas and West Africa: the Lindero Mine in Argentina, the San Jose Mine in Mexico, the Caylloma Mine in Peru, and the Yaramoko Mine in Burkina Faso. For the full year 2021, the Company produced 207,192 ounces of gold and 7,498,701 ounces of silver or 305,859 gold equivalent1 ounces.

A sum of 4113488 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.21M shares. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares reached a high of $4.13 and dropped to a low of $3.90 until finishing in the latest session at $3.90.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84.

FSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.62 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.74, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.49. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.82.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 8.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.54. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] managed to generate an average of $8,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $304 million, or 32.98% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 31,675,311, which is approximately 56.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 4,345,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.38 million in FSM stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $15.32 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly -11.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 24,569,744 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 12,602,439 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 38,743,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,916,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,444,984 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,513,663 shares during the same period.