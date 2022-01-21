For Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR], Analyst sees a drop to $56. What next?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] traded at a low on 01/20/22, posting a -3.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $69.74. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Builders FirstSource Prices Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes due 2032.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes will form part of the same series as the $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2032 issued on July 23, 2021. The price to investors will be 100.500% of the principal amount of the Notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under its senior secured ABL facility and to pay related transaction fees and expenses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3097345 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Builders FirstSource Inc. stands at 4.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.65%.

The market cap for BLDR stock reached $13.68 billion, with 204.27 million shares outstanding and 188.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 3097345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $96.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.09. With this latest performance, BLDR shares dropped by -7.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.21 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.08, while it was recorded at 75.52 for the last single week of trading, and 56.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.11. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.66.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.26. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $12,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

There are presently around $14,606 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,305,835, which is approximately 14.599% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,921,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in BLDR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.35 billion in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -2.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 22,878,808 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 25,052,222 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 153,174,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,105,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,039,373 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,039,460 shares during the same period.