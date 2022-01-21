Enbridge Inc. [ENB] Is Currently -0.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.19%. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Enbridge Announces Redemption of Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 17.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that it intends to exercise its right to redeem all of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 17 (“Series 17 Shares”) on March 1, 2022 at a price of $25.00 per Series 17 Share, together with all accrued and unpaid dividends, if any.

Beneficial holders who are not directly the registered holders of the Series 17 Shares should contact the financial institution, broker or other intermediary through which they hold these shares to confirm how they will receive their redemption proceeds. Inquiries from registered shareholders should be directed to Enbridge’s Registrar and Transfer Agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., at 1-800-564-6253 (Canada and United States) or 1-514-982-7555 (Outside North America).

Over the last 12 months, ENB stock rose by 19.17%. The one-year Enbridge Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.55. The average equity rating for ENB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $84.76 billion, with 2.02 billion shares outstanding and 2.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.59M shares, ENB stock reached a trading volume of 7409104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $43.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock. On July 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ENB shares from 35 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

ENB Stock Performance Analysis:

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, ENB shares gained by 13.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.16 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.28, while it was recorded at 41.90 for the last single week of trading, and 39.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enbridge Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.38 and a Gross Margin at +36.75. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.65.

Return on Total Capital for ENB is now 5.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.25. Additionally, ENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] managed to generate an average of $300,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ENB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 10.40%.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,597 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 161,871,268, which is approximately 2.115% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 75,959,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in ENB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.76 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly 1.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 530 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 60,832,587 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 45,560,333 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 880,951,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 987,344,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,028,025 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,887,253 shares during the same period.