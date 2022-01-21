Dawson James lifts Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ: VUZI] closed the trading session at $6.83 on 01/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.805, while the highest price level was $7.48. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Vuzix Smart Glasses Now Supports Microsoft Endpoint Manager to Streamline Device Onboarding and Provisioning for Microsoft Teams.

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that its smart glasses now support Microsoft Endpoint Manager to manage devices that run on Android Open-Source Project (AOSP). The announcement of this solution follows customer feedback regarding the need to quickly and securely onboard and provision Vuzix smart glasses into applicable enterprise environments.

As the world has been challenged with the global pandemic, the need for remote collaboration has been increasing. With this growing need, many companies have turned to purpose-built, head-mounted wearables. As a result, organizations are tasked with provisioning the smart glasses both efficiently and safely to protect company data. Microsoft Endpoint Manager has the ability to manage devices that run on AOSP, a solution that quickly solved the problems of many of Vuzix’ enterprise-level customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.22 percent and weekly performance of -15.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, VUZI reached to a volume of 3009078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VUZI shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VUZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Vuzix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Vuzix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VUZI stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VUZI shares from 6.50 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vuzix Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VUZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

VUZI stock trade performance evaluation

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.78. With this latest performance, VUZI shares dropped by -21.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VUZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.76 for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.09, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 14.07 for the last 200 days.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.52 and a Gross Margin at -4.58. Vuzix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.01.

Return on Total Capital for VUZI is now -50.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.14. Additionally, VUZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] managed to generate an average of -$185,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Vuzix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.70 and a Current Ratio set at 39.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VUZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vuzix Corporation go to 20.00%.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $186 million, or 44.00% of VUZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VUZI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,383,848, which is approximately 70.84% of the company’s market cap and around 6.98% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,889,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.76 million in VUZI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.69 million in VUZI stock with ownership of nearly 2.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vuzix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI] by around 5,882,596 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 2,075,823 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 19,108,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,066,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VUZI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 438,533 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 470,183 shares during the same period.